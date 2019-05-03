

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The repeat offender parole enforcement unit of the Ontario Provincial Police is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching statutory release.

32-year-old Jarrod Shook is serving a nearly 8-year sentence for robbery, breaking and entering, and theft.

Police say Shook is known to frequent both Ottawa and Gatineau.

He’s described as white, 5'11" (180 cm), 170 lbs (77 kg) with brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on both right and left upper arms, left forearm and chest.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.