Wanted Brockville man found in Calgary: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police officers travelled to Calgary to return a wanted man to Brockville.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for William Litwinowich, 37, of Brockville, after he had failed to appear in Brockville Superior Court in September 2022.

Police say Litwinowich’s initial charges date back to Jan. 17, 2021 when Leeds County OPP and the OPP East Region Emergency Response Team responded to a disturbance in the Township of Front of Yonge. He was charged with possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with intent to resist arrest.

On Jan. 4, Calgary police notified the OPP they had the individual in custody. He was brought back to Brockville on Jan. 10 by OPP Emergency Response Team members.

OPP has laid additional charges against Litwinowich, including failure to attend court and three counts of failure to comply with undertaking.

He was remanded into custody, and later released with conditions, OPP adds.

Litwinowich is scheduled to appear at the Brockville Superior Court of Justice on Feb. 23.