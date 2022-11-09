Walkout protesting Coun. Rick Chiarelli abruptly ends final Ottawa council meeting of term

What the 'Freedom Convoy' commission heard about the Alberta blockade

Over the last two days, the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act heard witness testimony about the Coutts, Alta., protest. From texts the mayor sent accusing then-premier of Alberta Jason Kenney of 'ignoring... domestic terrorists,' to protesters' push for political meetings, here are they key takeaways from the Coutts-focused testimony.

Four takeaways from the U.S. midterm elections

Democrats were enjoying a stronger-than-expected showing in the U.S. midterm elections early on Wednesday, but there still remains the possibility that Republicans could end up with control of both the House and the U.S. Senate.

  • Family of London, Ont. homicide victim speak out

    Family and friends of Dan Fawcett continue to come to grips with his death this past weekend. “It’s been tough on all of us,” says Stephanie Fawcett, the niece of Dan Fawcett. “Not only to come to terms with the fact that he’s gone, but how it happened.”

    Daniel Fawcett is seen in this photo posted to social media in December 2021. (Source: Facebook)

  • Jansen Christmas Toy Drive officially underway

    It’s almost that time of year again, and organizers of the Jansen Christmas Toy Drive are hard at work making sure that 1,000 children in London get a special Christmas — and they’re hoping Londoners will help take part in their eighth annual donation drive.

