Walkout protesting Coun. Rick Chiarelli abruptly ends final Ottawa council meeting of term

Ottawa's final council meeting of the term ended abruptly Wednesday after several councillors walked out in protest when disgraced Coun. Rick Chiarelli started to speak to give his farewell thoughts.

In the final moments of the meeting, outgoing councillors were given the opportunity to say a few words to council. Diane Deans spoke first and received a round of applause from her colleagues.

College ward Coun. Rick Chiarelli spoke next virtually with his family members standing behind him.

Not long into his address that mentioned his record on council, Mayor Jim Watson interrupted and said that council did not have quorum, the minimum number of people required for a meeting to continue.

“Sorry Councillor Chiarelli, we don’t have quorum,” said the Mayor.

“Can I continue?” asked Chiarelli. Family members behind him could be heard encouraging him to “keep talking.”

The city clerk pausing the meeting. When councillors returned, they passed a motion to adjourn the meeting, bringing an end to the final council meeting for Mayor Jim Watson and eleven other councillors.

Outgoing councillor Catherine McKenney says the walkout was not planned.

“A number of us walked out when Rick Chiarelli started to speak. I certainly wasn’t going to stay at the table for that, given his history of sexual harassment of women, and so I think it was the right way to end," they said. "Let’s just get this over with and I don’t think that anyone needs to hear from Rick Chiarelli ever again.”

Speaking to the media after Watson said, “When Mr. Chiarelli started pontificating on all of his accomplishments most members of council got up and left because they have no respect for the gentleman and particularly today when the integrity commissioner filed another report outlining his outrageous and disgraceful and disgusting behaviour.”

During the council meeting, council filed a report from the city’s integrity commissioner that found Chiarelli violated council’s code of conduct by bullying and harassing a female staff member.

Council also voted to dock Chiarelli 90 days’ pay.

Coun. Theresa Kavanagh introduced the motion.

“This motion will be closure to a dark page in the life of the city of Ottawa and this council," she told council. "The recommendation ensures that councillor Chiarelli cannot benefit from a position of trust he violated through the transition assistance allowance.”

The report also calls for Chiarelli to formally apologize.

Chiarelli has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

A very abrupt ending to the meeting. As councillor chiarelli spoke, many councillors got up and left. Council lost quorum and the meeting couldn’t continue. @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/1wyEZanQRn — LeahLarocque (@LeahCTV) November 9, 2022

“I don’t blame members of council for not wanting to listen to that nonsense and when I called members back, they came back, and we adjourned the meeting," Watson said. "It allowed us to say ‘we aren’t going to give free air time to Rick Chiarelli given his past outrageous behaviour and performance.’”

Councillor Diane Deans, who delivered her farewell speech before Chiarelli's began, says the final moment of the meeting symbolized a contentious term of council and hopes the new council can start fresh.

“It is just a sign of this council, this term, and how tumultuous it has been, and I guess the ending was just as dramatic as many days around this table where. I think there were a lot of unfortunately things that happened during this term, and I guess just right up to the dying moments of this council it continued.”

Incoming mayor Mark Sutcliffe and the new councillors will be sworn in on Nov. 15.