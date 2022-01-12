Ottawa Public Health is again expanding drop-in eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines in the city.

As of Wednesday, anyone who is eligible for a first, second, or booster dose can drop in at a community clinic, no appointment necessary.

On Monday, OPH expanded drop-in eligibility to education and child-care workers, health-care workers, pregnant women and anyone over 60 at three clinics.

The health unit said that while drop-ins will be accepted, they may not be guaranteed and booking a shot on the provincial portal can ensure you get a shot.

Ottawa surpassed the 90 per cent threshold Monday for first doses among the population 5 and older, with 898,000 residents having had at least one shot; including 50,000 children aged 5 to 11. Nearly 420,000 residents have had booster shots.

There has been a push to ensure more children are vaccinated with school set to return. While 64 per cent of children aged 5 to 11 in Ottawa have one dose, only 6 per cent have two. A local vaccination clinic Monday delivered more than 500 doses to kids at a local public school.

Last week, nearly 110,000 doses were administered in Ottawa, largely boosters. It was the busiest week for vaccinations in Ottawa since the peak of the summer drive in July.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available at participating pharmacies and may be available from your primary care provider.

Experts say that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective at preventing severe illness and hospitalization. Data from the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table shows that the rate of COVID-19 admissions in hospitals and ICUs in Ontario has been rising more sharply among the unvaccinated population than it has among the population with two or more doses. More than 11.4 million Ontarians have had two doses of the vaccine and an estimated 1.5 million have had none.

NEW: As of tomorrow, OPH is making it easier to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Community clinics will offer drop-ins to everyone eligible for a 1st, 2nd & booster dose.



We’ll be posting clinic availability for drop-ins regularly, stay tuned for updates! (1/2) — Ottawa Public Health (@OttawaHealth) January 11, 2022