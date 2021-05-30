OTTAWA -- A decision may be made on the return to school in June, COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gatineau and Ottawa's police chief addresses four homicides in five days.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

WILL SCHOOLS REOPEN?

Parents, students and teachers are waiting for word this week on whether schools will reopen for in-person learning for the final month of the school year.

Premier Doug Ford wrote to dozens of medical experts and a handful of education sector unions on Thursday, asking them for "input on the possible safe return to schools."

The premier asked for feedback by the end of day Friday, but did not say when an announcement would be made on the return to school.

Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says it believes schools can reopen on a regional basis without risking Ontario's progress in driving down COVID-19 spread. Ottawa medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches and Eastern Ontario medical officer of health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis have both said they support kids returning to school.

The final day of classes for Ottawa Carleton District School Board elementary schools is Friday, June 25, while secondary schools are scheduled to finish exams on June 22.

The final day of classes for elementary schools with the Ottawa Catholic School Board is Thursday, June 24, while secondary schools are scheduled to finish exams on June 23.

ONTARIO ACCELERATES SECOND DOSE TIMELINES

Ontario is accelerating the timeline between COVID-19 vaccine doses, hoping the majority of residents will have a two-dose summer.

Beginning Monday at 8 a.m., all adults 80 and older may book their second dose vaccine appointment through the provincial booking system. The city of Ottawa says this applies to both those who booked their first doses through the provincial booking system and those who booked their first doses through Ottawa Public Health.

The city warns booking availability for second doses will be limited due to supply.

Beginning the week of June 14, adults 70 and older will be able to access the provincial booking system to book their second dose for an earlier date.

The city of Ottawa and Ottawa Public Health will also hold a series of pop-up vaccination clinics this week to administer first doses in high-risk neighbourhoods.

COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS EASE IN GATINEAU

Restaurant dining rooms and gyms reopen in Gatineau on Monday, as Quebec continues to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

Gatineau and the Outaouais will move into the province's "orange zone" on May 31 as part of the province's three-step reopening plan.

Under the Level 3 – Alert orange level, restaurant dining rooms reopen with a maximum of two people from a different address sitting at the same table. Gyms, spas, museums and cinemas are also allowed to reopen.

On June 14, Gatineau and the rest of the province will go to the yellow zone, allowing indoor visits at households, bars to reopen and team sports to resume.

OTTAWA'S POLICE CHIEF ADDRESSES A DEADLY WEEK

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly is expected to provide an update to the Ottawa Police Services Board on Monday after three deadly shootings in five days.

Four people have been killed in gun violence in Ottawa since last Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Abdulqadir Yusuf, 22, of Ottawa was found dead inside a vehicle on Palmerston Drive. Police believe he died of a gunshot wound.

On Friday, Abdulaziz Abdullah, 34, and Mohamad Abdullah, 27, both of Ottawa were killed in a shooting in the Alta Vista Shopping Centre parking lot. A third man suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

On Sunday, a man died after being found with gunshot wounds in a parking lot on Meadowbrook Road, between Ridgebrook Drive and Cyrville Road.

In a statement on Sunday, the Mayor's Office said Mayor Jim Watson had spoken to Sloly to "express his deep concern" about the recent violence.

The Ottawa Police Services Board is scheduled to receive an update on the OPS response to gun violence in the capital.

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHEO TELETHON

The two-week CHEO Telethon wraps up on Sunday, June 6 on CTV Ottawa.

The theme of this year's CHEO Telethon is "Stronger Together", which became the rallying cry at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and it is still the call for unity.

"The healthcare needs of patients cannot wait while we overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and the CHEO Telethon is our opportunity to show the public what has been going on behind the walls of CHEO this past year," said the CHEO Telethon in a media release.

"We are asking everyone, on behalf of children, youth and families, to please give if they can and help CHEO deliver the best care possible for all those who rely on us."

On Sunday, June 6, meet the kids and frontline workers at CHEO during the CHEO Telethon on CTV Ottawa. To make a donation, visit www.cheotelethon.com.

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN OTTAWA THIS WEEK

Monday

Ottawa Police Services Board meeting – 12 p.m.

Tuesday

Ottawa's Finance and Economic Development Committee meeting – 9:30 a.m.

Closing arguments begin at the Westboro bus crash trial

Ottawa Carleton District School Board Committee of the Whole meeting – 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Ottawa Transportation Committee meeting – 9:30 a.m.

Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau reopens

Thursday

Ottawa's Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee meeting – 10 a.m.