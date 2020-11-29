OTTAWA -- Motorists and pedestrians will now be hearing two whistle blasts from crossing guards at City of Ottawa intersections.

The Ottawa Safety Council has issued a FOX-40 electronic whistle to crossing guards as part of a two-step whistle system to help them communicate with pedestrians and drivers. Crossing guards can click a button for the whistle to sound.

Crossing guards will now be using a two-step whistle system:

Step One – one long whistle blast:

The Ottawa Safety Council says the crossing guard determines it is safe to enter the crosswalk and will blow one long whistle blast to alert drivers they are stepping out

Step Two- two short whistle blasts:

The Ottawa Safety Council says once positioned safely in the intersection, the crossing guard will blow two short whistle blasts to indicate to pedestrians it is safe to proceed across the street.

Pedestrians are urged to listen to the crossing guard and wait until they say it is safe to go.

To help ensure kids get to & from school safely, #Ottawa #CrossingGuards will be equipped with FOX-40 electronic whistles to communicate with #pedestrians & drivers with the click of a button. Learn what the whistles blasts mean by following these instructions: @SROttawa pic.twitter.com/Au5oRAls4Y — Ottawa Safety Council (@SafetyOttawa) November 24, 2020

In a statement on Facebook, the Ottawa Safety Council says if motorists attempt to illegally proceed through the crosswalk while the crossing guard and pedestrian are still crossing, the guard may blow another long whistle blast to get the driver's attention to stop and wait.