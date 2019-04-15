

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Voters in Rideau-Rockcliffe head to the polls today to elect a new Ottawa Councillor.

The by-election was called to fill the seat left vacant by Tobi Nussbaum, who resigned in January to take over as chief executive officer of the National Capital Commission.

There are 17 candidates running for Councillor in the riding.

Polling stations will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on where and when to cast your ballot, visit www.ottawa.ca/vote