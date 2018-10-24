

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





It took an extra day, but the votes have all been counted in the Ottawa Valley.

Voting was extended an extra day in Renfrew, Pembroke, Petawawa, Whitewater Township and Laurentian Valley Township. Denver, Colorado based Dominion Voting Systems blamed an unnamed Toronto company for limiting incoming online voting traffic during voting on Monday, causing problems with the system.

The towns announced the voting results late Tuesday evening.

Don Eady has been re-elected Mayor of the Town of Renfrew. Eady defeated Callum Scott by 1,400 votes.

Michael Lemay was re-elected Mayor of Pembroke. Lemay defeated Paul Kelly by nearly 1,500 votes.

In Petawawa, Bob Sweet was re-elected for another term as Mayor. Sweet defeated Dan Criger by 700 votes.

Steve Bennett was re-elected Mayor of Laurentian Valley. Bennett beat Danny Janke by over 1,000 votes.

In the Township of Whitewater Region, Michael Moore defeated incumbent Hal Johnson in the race for the Mayor’s chair. Cathy Regier was elected Reeve.