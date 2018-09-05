

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Voter notification cards for the fall municipal election will begin arriving in Ottawa mailboxes this week.

The City of Ottawa Elections Office has begun mailing out the notification letters to all Ottawa electors currently on the voters’ list.

The city says voters who either did not receive a voter notification letter, or had wrong information on the letter, can add their name or update their information at Ottawa.ca/vote until September 15. Voters can check the information under the “Am I on the Voters’ List?” tool.

Voters are asked to bring their voter notification letter to their voting place on election day, along with a piece of identification that shows their name and address.

The municipal election is set for Monday, October 22. Special Advance Voting will be held from October 4 to 7. Advance voting will take place on October 12.

The city says eligible electors who are not on the voters’ list are still entitled to vote. You can find your voting place online by using the “Where Do I Vote?” search tool at Ottawa.ca/vote.