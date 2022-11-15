Volunteers step up to assist Help Santa Toy Parade in Ottawa

Santa's elves have stepped up to help for Saturday's Help Santa Toy Parade in downtown Ottawa.

One day after issuing an urgent appeal for volunteers to support road blockades, organizers say they have "reached our capacity limit" for volunteers.

"Thank you to all who reached out," organizers said on Facebook.

"Looking forward to seeing everyone along the parade route on Saturday starting at 11 a.m."

The 53rd Help Santa Toy Parade is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. It will travel from Ottawa City Hall along Laurier Avenue to Bank Street, and then south on Bank Street to Lansdowne.