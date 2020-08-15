OTTAWA -- Visitors looking to enjoy the second last weekend before school starts have packed parks in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Both Gatineau Park and Sandbanks Provincial Park closed parking lots to visits on Saturday after reaching capacity on a sunny day.

In Gatineau Park, the parking lots P11, P12 and P13 around Meech Lake in Chelsea were full as of 11 a.m., while the parking lots in the Philippe Lake sector of Gatineau Park were full just before 12 p.m.

Parking lots P11, P12, and P13 around Meech Lake in Chelsea are full. This sector is to be avoided for the time being. #GatineauPark pic.twitter.com/KYJzA1ZWgN — Gatineau Park (@NCC_GatPark) August 15, 2020

The NCC reported the parking lots in the La Peche Lake sector were full as of 1 p.m.

Parking lots in the La Pêche Lake sector are full. This sector is to be avoided for the time being. #GatineauPark pic.twitter.com/VIb0DLABvD — Gatineau Park (@NCC_GatPark) August 15, 2020

At Sandbanks Provincial Park in Picton, the park reached full capacity just after 12 p.m. and was closed for day-use.

Campers are still allowed to access Sandbanks Provincial Park.

CLOSURE: Sandbanks has reached full capacity and is now closed for day-use. We will not be letting any more vehicles in today.



Camping access only. Campers are reminded to check in at West Lake after 2pm. — Sandbanks Prov Park (@SandbanksPP) August 15, 2020

Last month, residents of Prince Edward County expressed frustration with the surge in demand at the popular park. Sandbanks Provincial Park has had to close day-use access to the park due to demand.

As of July 28, Ontario Parks said day-use access to Sandbanks Provincial Park had been closed ten times due to increased demand.

There are 2,200 parking spots available.

Ontario Parks recommends that if you want to visit on a summer weekend, arrive at Sandbanks Provincial Park before 10 a.m. or after 3:30 p.m.