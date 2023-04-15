Visitors can pre-book day trips to these provincial parks near Ottawa this summer

You will be able to pre-book your day trip to the Fitzroy Harbour and Rideau River provincial parks in the Ottawa area this summer.

The Ontario government has expanded a program that allows visitors to pre-book a daily vehicle permit at 20 additional parks across Ontario, including four in eastern Ontario.

"This expansion will help reduce overcrowding and provide visitors with greater certainty when planning park visits on busy days like weekends and holidays," the Ontario government said in a statement, adding it will reduce time spent registering when you arrive at a park.

Ontario launched a pilot program in 2021 to allow residents to pre-book their day trips online up to five days in advance at 17 provincial parks. The program has now been expanded to include 57 parks.

Starting this spring, the advance-daily vehicle permit service will be expanded to these parks in eastern Ontario:

Fitzroy Harbour Provincial Park (starting May 12)

Rideau River Provincial Park (Starting May 12)

Frontenac Provincial Park (starting April 28)

Murphys Point Provincial Park in Perth (starting May 12)

Daily vehicle permits are available up to five days in advance to guarantee access at the following parks in eastern Ontario:

Algonquin Provincial Park

Bonnechere Provincial Park

Driftwood Provincial Park

Sandbanks Provincial Park

Voyageur Provincial Park

A full list of provincial parks under this program can be found on the Ontario Parks website.

"Ontario Parks encourages visitors to secure an advanced daily vehicle permit where available, especially during busy periods like weekends and holidays, to help guarantee access to participating provincial parks," the Ontario government said.

Walk-up permits will continue to be sold for provincial parks, subject to availability.