Visitors asked to stop bringing flowers to Kemptville, Ont. hospital

Whether offering congratulations, condolences, or well wishes, the Kemptville District Hospital is asking visitors to stop bringing in flowers.

In a post across social media, the hospital has told visitors that it has a scent-free policy.

As much as we love fresh flowers, we ask that you kindly not bring them into the hospital. Fresh flowers can cause allergic reactions and respiratory distress for some patients as well as staff. Thank you for respecting our scent-free policy. pic.twitter.com/hOzmyH8xrh — Kemptville District Hospital (@KDHonline) August 14, 2023

It says that flowers, along with perfumes and other scented products, can cause allergic reactions to patients and staff, and that this is a policy being implemented at many other Ontario hospitals.

"I think that's very reasonable," says North Grenville resident Michael Whittaker, who was stopping into the Kemptville hospital for an appointment.

"So many people have allergies. It's like, don't wear perfumes."

"Flowers are very peaceful and soothing to people that otherwise need some help and time just to relax," said Gary Sager, who was also visiting the hospital. "And it's nice to be able to sit and look at something from nature when you're stuck in a small room."

At Kemptville's only flower shop, The Flower Shop, owner Genny Labelle says sales going to the hospital account for about 15 per cent of her business.

"We just went to the Winchester hospital yesterday twice," said Labelle. "So it is part of our regular regime."

Labelle says that many flower shops now offer fragrantless flowers and encounter many customers with allergies.

But to be safe, the Kemptville hospital has asked visitors to not bring in flowers of any kind. The hospital adds that bringing in latex balloons can also lead to allergic reactions.

"Seventy-five per cent of our roses, even fully open, don't give off any fragrance at all," says Labelle.

"Many carnations, Alstroemeria, Fuji mums, and a lot of the daisies have no smell at all."

So what are some options visitors would consider instead of flowers?

"Fruit, I think," said Whittaker. "A lot of UK television that we watch, a lot of people seem to regularly bring grapes."

"The food in hospitals is not as good as it could be," said Sager. "So I tend to bring my wife her dinner each night."