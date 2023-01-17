Virtual meeting on east-end LRT construction progress being held Tuesday

The city of Ottawa says a virtual public meeting for east-end residents Tuesday about Stage 2 LRT progress will take place Tuesday evening.

Construction on the multi-billion-dollar project to extend LRT east from Blair Road to Trim Road, west from Tunney's Pasture to Moodie and Algonquin College, and south from Greenboro to Riverside South and the Ottawa Airport is ongoing. The eastern extension is expected to be complete by 2024.

In a winter 2023 update, the city says solid progress is being made, but construction will continue to affect residents through the year.

“Construction activities that may be expected to impact area residents include hours of work, noise from crews and equipment, traffic detours, site lighting, as well as pedestrian and vehicle mobility,” the city says.

“Residents should be aware that throughout 2023 there will continue to be nightwork across the alignment. A weekly summary of nightwork will also be shared at the outset of each week.”

So far, the city says, 60 per cent of the rail for the eastern extension has been laid, including a complete installation in both directions between Blair Station and the planned Jeanne d’Arc Station, and from Trim Road to Tenth Line Road. The tie-in to the Stage 1 LRT station at Blair was completed in October.

The city says work on the five east-end stations is on schedule to be completed this year.

“Activities that will take place at stations in 2023, in addition to finishing works within the stations themselves, include the installation of station noise walls, installation of traction power substations (TPSS) and the construction of a bus operator building at Place d’Orléans Station,” the update says.

The meeting with the Stage 2 LRT Comms team, scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday over Zoom, will discuss connectivity updates, station updates, noise wall updates, and communication resources, the city says.

Noise walls, in particular, may be a point of contention as some residents who live east of Orléans Boulevard received a notice saying the walls, which are built to help block out construction noise, will not be erected in some areas.

“In several areas, noise walls have been descoped or not approved based on the criteria set by the City of Ottawa’s Planning Department,” the notice says.

The city says in its winter update that progress was made on noise walls on the north side of Highway 174. The notice, however, was sent to residents who live south of Highway 174, where work on the walls remains underway. A notice shared to the Convent Glen - Orléans Wood Community Association Facebook page says a proposed wall near Cholette Crescent cannot be completed because of conflicts with underground utilities.

Prep work for walls on the south side of the 174 was undertaken in 2022, and the city expects work to continue on noise walls between Jeanne d’Arc Boulevard and Orléans Boulevard, Orléans Boulevard and Stoneboat Crescent, and at Terra Nova Estates, east of Tenth Line Road.

You can find out how to access the virtual public meeting on the city’s website.