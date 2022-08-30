Viral levels of COVID-19 showing decline, but higher than last back-to-school season
Viral levels of COVID-19 in Ottawa are showing some signs of decline following a plateau through most of August, though levels remain much higher than they were last year at this time.
The latest data from the COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project shows the start of a decline in the amount of virus detected, after a plateau. The viral level in the city is also significantly lower than it was in July.
Ottawa Public Health’s latest COVID-19 dashboard update shows a slight decline in hospitalizations because of an active case, and two deaths since the weekend.
There are 29 residents of Ottawa in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19, with one in ICU. Last Friday, there were 31, according to OPH’s latest data.
OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.
Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:
- The Ottawa Hospital: 58 patients (as of Aug. 29)
- Queensway Carleton Hospital: Seven patients (down from 15 patients Aug. 26)
- Montfort Hospital: 12 patients (down from 13 patients Aug. 26)
- CHEO: Five patients (up from four patients Aug. 26)
Four new COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared but the overall number of outbreaks continues to decline. There are 33 outbreaks in OPH’s latest update, down from 40 last Friday.
The new school year is beginning with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions since the start of the pandemic. Ontario’s education minister says the government is aiming to have the most “normal” school year possible. Ottawa’s medical officer of health, Dr. Vera Etches, encourages students to wear masks when in close contact with others; however, the province is not mandating them this year and school boards say masks are optional.
If a student contracts COVID-19 or has symptoms associated with it, the medical officer of health reminds parents and guardians that students must wear a mask in public for 10 days after COVID-19 symptoms clear.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 22 – 28): 39.8 (down from 44.0)
- Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 10 per cent (down from 14 per cent)
- Known active cases: 635 (-54)
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Updated Aug. 29
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 921,024
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 886,849
- Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 590,544
- Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent
- Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent
- Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 65 per cent
*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 11 in hospital, \1 in ICU
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 23 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 11 in hospital, 3 in ICU (as of Aug. 23)
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 11 in hospital, 2 in ICU (Updated on Wednesdays)
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 10 in hospital, 0 in ICU (as of Aug. 19)
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 100 in hospital, 3 in ICU
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations (as of Friday, Aug. 19):
- 4 in group homes
- 11 in hospitals
- 10 in long-term care homes
- 8 in retirement homes
- 1 in supported independent living homes
OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 outbreak dashboard.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau to make small federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday: sources
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau to make small federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday: sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a small cabinet shuffle tomorrow at Rideau Hall, CTV News has learned. The move comes just prior to the federal cabinet retreat next week in Vancouver, B.C.
RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
New details emerge following mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
As many as 12 people sought medical attention after eating at Delight Restaurant and BBQ in Markham, Ont. this past weekend and four individuals remain in intensive care, officials say.
What is aconite poisoning? Toronto doctors explain
As many as 12 people were forced to seek medical attention after ingesting what officials suspect to be aconite at a restaurant in Markham, Ont. over the weekend.
What are Canadians angry about? New 'Rage Index' aims to find out
With anger towards governments, the economy and current events rampantly expressed on social media and during protests, it wouldn’t take a data scientist to determine that Canadians are angry. But a new study aims to track and quantify the rage in comprehensive ways.
Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber to face trial in September 2023
Two of the main 'Freedom Convoy' organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, are expected to face trial in September 2023 for charges related to the massive protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa earlier this year.
Returning to 'normal' safely: Dr. Tam on protecting kids against COVID-19 in schools
As children across the country prepare to go back to school, Canada's top doctor Dr. Theresa Tam advises parents on how to continue to protect their children against COVID-19.
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
Racialized people had higher mortality rates from COVID-19: Statistics Canada
A new Statistics Canada study has found that some racialized populations in Canada had significantly higher mortality rates from COVID-19.
Atlantic
-
RCMP who responded to N.S. mass shooting linked to murder case under federal review
RCMP officers who responded to the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting are being linked to the alleged mishandling of a 2017 murder case that is under federal review.
-
N.B. reports 4 new COVID-19-related deaths, increase in hospitalizations
New Brunswick is reporting four new deaths related to COVID-19, as well as an increase in hospitalizations, in its weekly update.
-
Milo's Law: N.B. woman wants legislation after dog attacked, killed
Donna King is still reeling from the loss of a loved one. Her two-year-old miniature pinscher named Milo was attacked and killed by another dog on Aug. 20 at a campground not far from Oromocto, N.B.
Toronto
-
New details emerge following mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
As many as 12 people sought medical attention after eating at Delight Restaurant and BBQ in Markham, Ont. this past weekend and four individuals remain in intensive care, officials say.
-
What is aconite poisoning? Toronto doctors explain
As many as 12 people were forced to seek medical attention after ingesting what officials suspect to be aconite at a restaurant in Markham, Ont. over the weekend.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau to make small federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday: sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a small cabinet shuffle tomorrow at Rideau Hall, CTV News has learned. The move comes just prior to the federal cabinet retreat next week in Vancouver, B.C.
Montreal
-
Bulletproof vests, heightened security as Quebec party leaders campaign across province
Party leaders in Quebec are being surrounded by heightened security as they spread out across the province.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorms expected in Montreal region today
A cold front approaching from Ontario is expected to move into the muggy air mass across Southern Quebec on Tuesday, triggering severe thunderstorms.
-
Polls say question in Quebec election is not who will win, but who will come second
With the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) dominating the polls at the start of the provincial election campaign, the most pressing question of the race may not be who wins, but who comes in second.
Northern Ontario
-
First-time mom delivers baby in pickup truck on side of the road
A Sudbury area family is celebrating the arrival of a baby boy after his dramatic entrance on the way to the hospital early Tuesday morning.
-
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
-
Timmins Sikh temple offers shelter to struggling international students
The fall semester for post-secondary schools is fast approaching and some international students in Timmins are still struggling to find places to stay.
London
-
Single-vehicle crash in London ties up traffic
A single-vehicle crash tied up traffic at the intersection of Huron Street and Highbury Avenue for about an hour on Tuesday.
-
Sarnia police seize thousands of dollars worth of drugs
Sarnia police have made an arrest after a months long investigation into suspected drug trafficking.
-
'Fail to remain' collision being investigated by OPP
Middlesex OPP are investigating a weekend collision where they say a driver failed to remain at the scene of a cyclist being struck. Around 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, police say they got a report of a ‘fail to remain collision’ on Komoka Road in Middlesex Centre Township.
Winnipeg
-
Province earmarks $6.5 million for back-to-school supports, mental health research
As students, teachers and school staff get ready to return to the classroom next week, the Manitoba government is allocating additional funding to support "post-pandemic academic needs."
-
'An emergency of epic proportions': City blames technical issue for Leisure Guide registration shut down
Registration for Winnipeg's Fall Leisure Guide will reopen Tuesday at noon after technical difficulties forced the city to suspend registration.
-
6-year-old dies after scooter and ATV collide: Manitoba RCMP
RCMP say a six-year-old boy has died after a crash on a private Manitoba roadway.
Kitchener
-
Justin Trudeau stops in Kitchener to announce $2 billion for housing initiatives
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen were in Kitchener Tuesday to make a major housing announcement.
-
Pedestrian injured following crash at major Kitchener intersection
A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle at Victoria and Weber Streets in Kitchener.
-
'He was running out with fire on his T-shirt': Witnesses describe Waterloo townhouse fire
A Waterloo townhouse fire over the weekend has left one person with injuries and several people displaced from their homes. Investigators are continuing their work to find out what caused the Bluevale Street North fire.
Calgary
-
RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
-
Tsuut'ina police arrest 'armed-and-dangerous' suspect
A 35-year-old Brocket, Alta. man, who was considered armed-and-dangerous, has been arrested by members of the Tosguna Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service.
-
Bikes on CTrains pilot extended into 2023
Cyclists will be permitted to travel with their bikes on CTrains at all times of day into 2023 as Calgary Transit has announced its pilot project has been extended.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. youth advocate to investigate independent school system
Following allegations of abuse involving a Christian school in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan's children and youth advocate is investigating the province's independent school system.
-
Sask. RCMP search for man in connection to death, serious assault near Saskatoon
A man is dead and a woman was left seriously injured following an incident just outside of Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19 levels climbing, researchers say
Based on samples taken from Saskatoon's wastewater, COVID-19 levels appear to be climbing in the city.
Edmonton
-
RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
-
2-semi crash affecting traffic south of Leduc
Highway 2 traffic near Leduc is expected to be diverted for several hours Tuesday afternoon.
-
City activates extreme weather response as heat warning issued for Edmonton region
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the City of Edmonton and surrounding communities.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | BCGEU pauses strike amid ongoing contract negotiations
Weeks after launching a strike that choked the supply of liquor and cannabis products, the B.C. General Employees' Union has paused its job action.
-
Man exposed himself in public, assaulted 3 women near Vancouver library: police
A man was arrested and is facing multiple charges after allegedly exposing himself and assaulting three women near a Vancouver library this week.
-
2nd-degree murder charge announced in connection to Surrey shooting
A man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to a Surrey shooting that happened earlier this year, police announced Tuesday.
Regina
-
Body camera report: How are police in Regina held accountable right now?
A report heading to the Regina Board of Police Commissioners on Tuesday is giving an overview of current police accountability and oversight measures in Regina.
-
RCMP equipment, guns stolen from east Regina garage: police
Regina police are asking for public assistance in an investigation into the theft of two firearms as well as numerous RCMP issued equipment and clothing, which took place over the weekend.
-
RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.