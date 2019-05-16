

Here’s a look at the schedule changes for Victoria Day on Monday

City Services

Ottawa City Hall and all client service centres will be closed on Monday

The Provincial Offences Court will be closed

The City’s 311 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters.

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Victoria Day. Pick-up is delayed by one day all week.

Ottawa Public Library branches and services will be closed on Monday.

All Municipal Child Care Centres in Ottawa will be closed.

Transit

OC Transpo will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Victoria Day

For more information and schedules, visit octranspo.com

Recreation Services

Many pools, fitness centres and some arenas will be open on Monday for public swimming, fitness schedules, aquafitness and public skating. Visit Ottawa.ca for details.

Shopping

The Rideau Centre will be open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Place d’Orléans. St. Laurent Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre, Bayshore Shopping Centre and Tanger Outlets will be closed on Monday.

LCBO and Beer Stores will be closed on Monday.

The Loblaws locations on Rideau Street and Isabella Street will be open on Monday. Whole Foods at Lansdowne will also be open.