OTTAWA -- Police in Quebec say a woman who was killed in the community of Kitigan Zibi and a teenager who died in a car crash nearby were mother and son.

The Sûreté du Québec say a woman was found dead late Sunday night in the Algonquin community north of Ottawa. Police said the victim’s body bore traces of violence.

A few minutes later, around 11:45 p.m., there was a fatal crash on Route 105 near Kazabazua. One of the two drivers, a teenager, was killed.

Police believe that one of the vehicles involved in the crash could be linked to the homicide in Kitigan Zibi.

Sûreté du Québec have identified the woman as 44-year-old Shannon Ferguson. Police did not name the teenager who died but said he is believed to be the victim's son.

The investigation into both incidents and any possible links is ongoing, police said.