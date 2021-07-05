OTTAWA -- Ottawa police have identified the victim of the city's 10th homicide of 2021 as a 20-year-old man.

L. Ndongonzi Nkuzimana, also known as Tyson Loris, and another 20-year-old were shot late Sunday night. Tyson Loris later died. The second man is in stable condition.

Police found the two victims in the area of Jules Morin Park in Lowertown, near York Street and Beausoleil Drive, at around 11:54 p.m. Sunday.

Police are now looking for suspects who left the scene.

Investigators are also asking people who live or work in the area bounded by Rideau Street, Coburg Street, Murray Street and Nelson Street to check their home surveillance equipment or their dashboard cameras for any suspicious activity between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

--With files from CTV Ottawa's Stefan Keyes.