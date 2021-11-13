OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a fatal collision in Hawkesbury Friday night.

The OPP said officers were called to McGill Street at around 8:25 p.m. because a driver had hit a 27-year-old woman with their vehicle. The woman was later pronounced dead in hospital.

OPP said in an email on Saturday that the driver the vehicle was not hurt and is not facing charges.

In a press release Monday morning, police identified the victim as Melissa Girard, of Hawkesbury.

McGill Street was closed between County Road 17 and Spence Avenue for the investigation. The road has since reopened.

Police said they are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Hawkesbury OPP or Crime Stoppers.