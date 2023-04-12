Victim of crash near Mallorytown, Ont. dies of injuries

Ontario Provincial Police say one of the people involved in a crash on Highway 401 near Mallorytown last Friday has died.

Emergency crews responded to the collision involving a transport truck and a vehicle in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 401, west of the Mallorytown exit, just before 9:30 a.m. The initial investigation indicates that an eastbound transport truck crossed the centre median and struck a westbound car.

Two people were hospitalized – the driver of the car with minor injuries and a passenger with serious injuries.

In a news release Wednesday, OPP said the passenger, a 77-year-old woman, has since died.

OPP continue to investigate the crash.