Victim in Murray Street murder identified
Published Friday, November 1, 2019 7:06AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, November 1, 2019 5:38PM EDT
Police say one man is dead after a stabbing in Lowertown Thursday night. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Austin Simon of Ottawa.
It happened on Murray Street between Cumberland Street and King Edward Avenue around 10:25 p.m. Thursday.
Police say the man was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The Ottawa Police Major Crime Unit is investigating.