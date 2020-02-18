OTTAWA -- VIA Rail is set to resume service between Ottawa and Montréal.

The rail service has announced a "partial resumption of service" beginning Thursday morning along the Ottawa-Montréal-Quebec City corridor.

Last Thursday, VIA announced it had “no other option” than to cancel almost its entire service due to railway blockades across Canada. The move came after CN Rail shut down its entire eastern Canada network.

Here is VIA Rail’s plans to resume service on Thursday:

Trains 22, 24, 26 and 28, leaving Ottawa will be resuming service.

Trains 33, 35, 37 and 39, leaving from Québec City, will resume service.

All other VIA Rail service remains cancelled with the exception of the Sudbury-White River and Churchill-The Pas.