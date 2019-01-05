

CTV Ottawa





There are delays on the Ottawa-Toronto VIA Rail corridor after a pedestrian was struck on the tracks a few minutes from the Fallowfield Station Saturday night.

Ottawa Police were called to Merivale Road and MacFarlane just before 7 p.m.

VIA Rail says there is no plan to cancel trains but said Train 59 and Train 44 were both a few hours late.

“All passengers were detrained and sent to their destination by alternate transportation. VIA Rail acknowledges that this situation has an impact on the travel plans of our customers and we apologize for the inconvenience. We are focusing our efforts into bringing customers currently en-route to their final destinations as quickly and as safely as possible,” VIA Rail said in a statement.