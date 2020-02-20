OTTAWA -- VIA Rail trains will begin moving today between Ottawa and Montréal.

The Crown Corporation says “partial service” will resume today between Ottawa and Montréal. However, a new blockade near St. Lambert, Quebec has cancelled trains between Montréal and Quebec City until end of day Friday.

Full service also resumes today in southwestern Ontario (Toronto-Sarnia-Windsor-London-Niagara Falls).

Here's a look at the VIA Rail schedule between Ottawa and Montréal on weekdays:

Departing Ottawa: Trains 22, 24, 26 and 28

Departing Montréal: Trains 33, 35, 37 and 39

VIA Rail says starting Saturday, full service will be offered on weekends between Ottawa and Montréal.

VIA cancelled trains between Ottawa, Montréal and Quebec City on Feb. 13 after CN Rail shut down its operations in eastern Canada because of railway blockades.

VIA Rail service remains suspended between Ottawa and Toronto.

As of Feb. 18, 532 trains have been cancelled across Canada because of the railway blockades, affecting more than 103,000 passengers.

VIA Rail announced on Wednesday that despite plans to resume partial service along certain parts of its rail line, it has “no choice” but to issue temporary lay off notices for close to 1,000 employees amid the ongoing railway blockades.