OTTAWA -- VIA Rail is reducing service between Ottawa and Toronto and Ottawa and Montreal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Crown Corporation says the reduction in service comes in light of “a significant reduction in passenger volumes” and calls for social distancing to help limit the spread of novel coronavirus.

Starting Monday, March 23, VIA Rail is reducing service on all routes along the Windsor-Toronto-Quebec City Corridor. According to the changes, two trains a day will depart Ottawa for Toronto, and two trains will run from Ottawa to Montreal.

VIA says the schedule will be in place until further notice.

Here’s a look at the scheduled service for VIA Rail between Ottawa and Toronto and Ottawa and Montreal.

Ottawa-Kingston-Toronto

Train 643

Train 59

Toronto-Kingston-Ottawa

Train 52

Train 48

Ottawa-Montreal

Train 22

Train 28

Montreal-Ottawa

Train 33

Train 39

VIA Rail has also announced a number of changes to the onboard service to protect the health and safety of passengers and employees.

Baggage service is no longer available and the Business Class will no longer be available on the Quebec City-Windsor corridor.