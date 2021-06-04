KINGSTON, ONT. -- A 56-year-old man is facing charges after Kingston police say a VIA Rail employee was assaulted after asking a passenger to wear a mask in the train station and on a train.

The man entered the VIA Rail train station on John Counter Boulevard in Kingston on Thursday and purchased a train ticket to Montreal.

During the transaction, the man was asked repeatedly by the customer service representative to wear his mask. The man was dismissive of his requests and refused to put on a face mask.

When the suspect went to board the train, he was denied access because he was not wearing a mask.

"The (customer service representative) again approached the accused to ask that he wear his face mask as required," said Kingston police in a statement.

"The accused became belligerent toward the victim and took on an aggressive posture wishing to engage in a physical altercation. The victim attempted to avoid contact with the accused, however, was then punched in the back of his neck."

Police located the accused on the platform waiting to board the train and he was arrested.

A 56-year-old man is facing a charge of assault.