OTTAWA -- A protest over a natural gas pipeline in B.C. is causing problems for VIA Rail service in Ontario.

The protesters are blocking tracks east of Belleville in support of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation, where the RCMP recently enforced an injunction against the Nation’s hereditary chiefs and their supporters, who are opposed to the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

VIA Rail says train service between Ottawa and Toronto is interrupted in both directions. Service between Montreal and Ottawa continues as normal.

VIA says Train 51 will operate between Montreal and Ottawa but will be cancelled between Ottawa and Toronto, Friday. Trains 651, 41, 43, 50, 52, 60, 61, 62, 63 are also cancelled.

In a statement, VIA Rail said, “While all other trains between Montreal-Ottawa-Toronto are prepared to leave on schedule should we achieve line clearance, your departure may be delayed or may not operate due to circumstances beyond our control.”

Passengers, or anyone waiting for someone on a train, should check VIA Rail’s website.

Service could also be affected Saturday.