OTTAWA -- A judge will deliver a verdict on Wednesday in the trial of the Ottawa bus driver charged in the fatal 2019 Westboro bus crash.

Aissatou Diallo, 44, is facing three counts of dangerous driving causing death and 35 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

She has pleaded not guilty.

Three people died and nearly two-dozen others were injured when the double-decker OC Transpo bus Diallo was driving crashed into the overhanging shelter at the Westboro bus station.

Diallo’s lawyers told court during the trial in early June that the crash was a tragic accident that could have happened to anyone.

The Crown said Diallo never braked or steered away before the collision.

Closing arguments in the trial wrapped up in early June.

This story will be updated when the verdict is delivered.