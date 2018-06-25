

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A verdict is expected Monday afternoon at the sexual assault trial for two former University of Ottawa Gee-Gees hockey players.

Guillaume Donovan and David Foucher, both from Gatineau, were each charged with one count of sexual assault in Thunder Bay.

Thunder Bay Police charged the two men in August 2014 following a complaint made on behalf of a 21-year-old woman. Police say an alleged assault happened at a hotel during the early morning hours of February 2, 2014.

The Gee-Gees were in Thunder Bay for two hockey games against Lakehead University.

Donovan and Foucher pleaded not guilty to the charges. The two week trial was held in Thunder Bay in February.

The university suspended the varsity hockey team in March, 2014 after the university’s president announced a police investigation was underway into the alleged incident in Thunder Bay.

The university reinstated the Gee-Gees men’s hockey team for the 2016-17 season.