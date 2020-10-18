OTTAWA -- A judge will deliver the verdict at the trial for an Ottawa police constable charged with manslaughter, all eyes on COVID-19 cases in Ottawa and an update on Ottawa's 13-month-old Confederation Line.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

Verdict delivered Tuesday at trial for an Ottawa police constable

Three-and-a-half years after Ottawa police Const. Daniel Montsion was charged in the July, 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi, a judge will deliver the verdict on Tuesday.

The Special Investigations Unit charged Const. Montsion in March 2017 with manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. The trial began on Feb. 4, 2019 with Ontario Court Justice Robert Kelly presiding.

Abdi, 37, died in July 2016.

The SIU says its investigation determined that on the morning of Sunday, July 24, 2016, officers were dispatched to the area of Wellington Street West and Fairmont Avenue.

"There was an interaction between officers and Abdi on Hilda Street, and he went into medical distress," the SIU said on March 6, 2017 when announcing the charges against Const. Montsion.

"Mr. Abdi was transported to Ottawa Civic Hospital where he died the next day."

The Justice for Abdirahman Coalition will hold a media conference at 55 Hilda Street at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

COVID-19 in Ottawa

It's week two of the modified Stage 2 restrictions on bars, restaurants, gyms, movie theatres, casinos and sports in Ottawa, and all eyes will be on the COVID-19 numbers.

Ottawa Public Health reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

There were 609 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa between Oct. 12 and 18. Ottawa Public Health announced 719 cases of COVID-19 between October 5 and 11.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches told CTV News on Six on Saturday that health officials are looking at ways to target the root of COVID-19 transmission without affecting businesses further. Dr. Etches added Ottawa Public Health and the Ontario Government are "still wide open" on what to do next if there isn't a decline in COVID-19 transmission rates over the 28 day modified Stage 2.

COVID-19 testing clinic opens in the east-end

Seven months after Ottawa's first COVID-19 testing centre opened at Brewer Arena, a new COVID-19 testing centre will open in Ottawa's east-end.

The Montfort Hospital will operate the COVID-19 care clinic at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex.

The hospital says the function of the clinic will be to screen for COVID-19 and assess individuals with symptoms of respiratory illness – cough, fever and cold like symptoms – that cannot be managed at home.

Adults and children six months of age and older will be able to receive care and be screened for COVID-19.

The Montfort Hospital says you will need to make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Ray Friel Recreation Centre. You can book an appointment online 24 to 48 hours prior to the appointment day.

Ottawa's 13 month-old Confederation Line

The Transit Commission will receive an update Wednesday morning on Ottawa's 13-month-old light rail transit system and work by Rideau Transit Group to address outstanding issues.

On Sept. 16, the commission was told RTG and Rideau Transit Maintenance have made progress to fix the $2.1 billion Confederation Line, but winter remains a wild card.

"Will additional load stress the trains? Absolutely. Will winter stress it? Absolutely. And that's why we collectively can’t answer the ‘we are there yet’ but the sum of the parts and getting through the winter season will be a test for all of us," said John Manconi, Transportation Services General Manager.

OC Transpo staff said new software was installed to address door faults, adjustments were made to the overhead power system and software upgrades were completed for the brakes. Three switch heaters east of Tremblay Station will be upgraded with more powerful gas heaters.

Fifteen trains have been running during the morning peak periods, with 11 trains during the day and 13 during the afternoon peak period.

Support staff strike at the University of Ottawa?

Support staff at the University of Ottawa are threatening to go on strike Monday morning if a deal is not reached with the university.

The support staff bargaining unit at the University of Ottawa (PSUO-SSUO) of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation set the strike deadline after contract talks last week failed to result in a tentative agreement.

There are 1,300 support staff members at the university.

What's happening in Ottawa this weekend

Monday: Public consultations on possible improvements to the Aberdeen Square at Lansdowne

Tuesday: Standing Committee on Environmental Protection, Water and Waste Management – 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Transit Commission meets at 9:30 a.m.

Saturday: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 at The Drive In at Wesley Clover Parks

Sunday: Halloweentown at The Drive in at Wesley Clover Parks