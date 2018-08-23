

CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottawa





Two west-end buildings had unexpected visitors on Wednesday.

Ottawa Police and fire crews responded to two calls for vehicles driving into the businesses.

An SUV crashed into the front window of Al-Sham Food and Meat Market on Bridle Path Drive around 8 p.m.

Police say it’s believed the driver hit the gas, instead of the brake.

No one was in the store at the time of the incident. The driver wasn’t injured.

On Wednesday morning, a car crashed into a coffee shop at Baseline and Merivale.

Damage was significant, but no one was hurt.