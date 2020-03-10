OTTAWA -- Two Ottawa men are facing charges after an air gun was used to smash the window of a vehicle in Orléans over the weekend.

Ottawa Police say around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, two men arrived at a home in the 800 block of Paradise Crescent.

Police say one of the men exited the vehicle, brandished a pistol, approached another vehicle and broke the rear window with the butt of the gun.

The suspects were later arrested by frontline officers.

James McCarthy and Triston Solomon were charged with mischief and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

McCarthy is also facing a charge of possession of a weapon for committing an offence.