    • Vehicle trapped in hole after water main break in Kingston, Ont.

    A vehicle became trapped in a hole on Sydenham Road in Kingston, Ont. after a water main break. Jan. 31, 2024. (Steve Koopman/X) A vehicle became trapped in a hole on Sydenham Road in Kingston, Ont. after a water main break. Jan. 31, 2024. (Steve Koopman/X)
    Kingston police say a stretch of Sydenham Road is closed after a vehicle became trapped in a hole due to a water main break.

    Sgt. Steve Koopman posted to X Wednesday morning to say police were on scene with Utilities Kingston and the City of Kingston's public works department to assist.

    "Until vehicle is extricated and water is shut off Sydenham Road is closed between Princess Street and Crossfield Avenue," Koopman said.

    "While Sydenham Road is closed Princess Street remains open for both eastbound and westbound traffic. Motorists are advised to proceed slowly due to the buildup of running water and some loose rocks and asphalt."

    A photo Koopman shared shows a pickup truck in a hole in the road while part of the street is flooded.

    It's unclear how long the road will be closed.

