Vehicle strikes hydro pole, home in Renfrew

OPP investigating a single vehicle crash in Renfrew, Ont. (OPP/Twitter) OPP investigating a single vehicle crash in Renfrew, Ont. (OPP/Twitter)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina