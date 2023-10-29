Vehicle reported stolen from St. Catharines, Ont. found in eastern Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police say a vehicle that was reported stolen from St. Catharines, Ont. was found last week in eastern Ontario.

Police stopped the driver on Friday in the South Stormont area, southeast of Ottawa and more than 500 km away from St. Catharines.

The vehicle was first noticed on Highway 401 near Maitland, Ont. at around 6 a.m., OPP Const. Dave Holmes tells CTV News Ottawa by email. A staff sergeant followed the vehicle for some time to give other officers a chance to set up a spike belt in case the driver tried to speed away.

South Stormont is about 70 km east of Maitland.

In the end, the driver was arrested without incident following a tandem stop.

A 31-year-old man from Quebec is facing the following charges:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possess automobile master key

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drug

Fail to comply with Probation Order

Fail to comply with recognizance

Use plate not authorized for vehicle (Highway Traffic Act)

OPP did not name the accused.