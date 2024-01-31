Vehicle removed from hole after water main break in Kingston, Ont.

Kingston police say a stretch of Sydenham Road will be closed all day after a vehicle became trapped in a hole due to a water main break.

Sgt. Steve Koopman posted to X Wednesday morning to say police were on scene with Utilities Kingston and the City of Kingston's public works department to assist.

A photo Koopman shared shows a pickup truck in a hole in the road while part of the street is flooded.

While Sydenham Rd is closed Princess St remains open for both eastbound and westbound traffic. Motorists are advised to proceed slowly due to the buildup of running water and some loose rocks and asphalt. pic.twitter.com/KgpOBjQfZ3 — Sgt Steve Koopman (@SgtKoopman) January 31, 2024

The vehicle had been removed from the hole by Wednesday afternoon with no injuries, Koopman said, but Sydenham Road will be closed between Princess Street and Crossfield Avenue for the next 24 hours for repairs.

"While Sydenham Road is closed Princess Street remains open for both eastbound and westbound traffic. Motorists are advised to proceed slowly due to the buildup of running water and some loose rocks and asphalt," he said.