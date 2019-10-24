Vehicle fire in Lowertown deemed non suspicious
Published Thursday, October 24, 2019 11:31AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 24, 2019 12:10PM EDT
OTTAWA - Ottawa Police were called to the 100 block of St. Andrew St. in Lowertown early this morning for a fire.
The call came in just after 12:30a.m. this morning in the 100 block of St. Andrew St.
Police say responding officers confirmed it was a vehicle fire. Photos an sent in from a viewer show large flames next to a building on St. Andrew St. and Cumberland St.
Police say the fire was deemed non suspicious and there is no ongoing investigation.