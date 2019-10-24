OTTAWA - Ottawa Police were called to the 100 block of St. Andrew St. in Lowertown early this morning for a fire.

The call came in just after 12:30a.m. this morning in the 100 block of St. Andrew St.

Police say responding officers confirmed it was a vehicle fire. Photos an sent in from a viewer show large flames next to a building on St. Andrew St. and Cumberland St.

Police say the fire was deemed non suspicious and there is no ongoing investigation.