Vehicle fire at NAC parking garage prompts brief evacuation

A vehicle fire at the National Arts Centre's parking garage Friday prompted a brief evacuation, but the shows did go on.

Firefighters responded to the NAC just after 6 p.m. on reports of smoke in the underground garage.

The fire was extinguished within 12 minutes of crews arriving, the Ottawa Fire Service said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, but some smoke did creep into the administrative offices.

Firefighters ventilated the garage and the other affected areas and tested the air before letting patrons and employees back inside.

A spokesperson for the NAC told CTV News Ottawa that the building was briefly evacuated, but events proceeded as planned once the situation was under control.

No one was reported hurt.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle.