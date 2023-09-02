Vehicle fire at NAC parking garage prompts brief evacuation

Ottawa firefighters outside the National Arts Centre for a vehicle fire in the parking garage. Sept. 1, 2023. (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire Services) Ottawa firefighters outside the National Arts Centre for a vehicle fire in the parking garage. Sept. 1, 2023. (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire Services)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina