Vehicle drives into tents at Integrated Health Care hub in Kingston, Ont.

Police are investigating after a vehicle drove into tents in a parking lot of the Integrated Health Care Hub in Kingston, Ont.

Police reported that "victims" were injured in the incident Wednesday evening, and a 36-eyar-old has been taken into custody.

"We are shocked and horrified at the news of what took place in the ICH Property," said a statement issued on behalf of the Integrated Care Hub consortium of partners.

Emergency crews responded to the incident in the parking lot of the hub on Montreal Road just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

On Twitter, police said, “there has been an incident involving a serious motor vehicle collision in the parking lot in the Integrated Care Hub.”

Police say victims involved in the incident sustained “injuries which are considered non-life threatening.” There is no word on how many people were injured.

The statement from Gilles Charette of Trellis HIV and Community Care and Carol Ravnaas and Betty Jo Dean of Addiction and Mental Health – AMHS said details on what happened at the property remain unclear.

"Our understanding is that a vehicle entered the ICH property and collided with tents where individuals isolating with COVID-19 were resting," the statement said.

"Our hearts are with those who are injured, and with the staff and people we serve who have been witness to this horrific scene. The ICH group of partners is working closely with people who are unhoused and in need of support at this time."

Police said a 36-year-old was taken into custody, and the investigation continues.

Kingston’s Integrated Care Hub is a drop-in centre that provides services 24 hours a day, seven days a week to vulnerable citizens with needs for safety, food and rest and longer-term needs such as addiction and mental health services.