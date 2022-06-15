Vehicle crashes into Riverside South business

No one was injured after a vehicle crashed into a business in Ottawa's Riverside South neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at a shopping plaza on Earl Armstrong Road at approximately 4:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Photos showed a Hyundai SUV had crashed into the front window of the Joint Reaction physiotherapy business, stopping 10 to 15 feet inside the business.

Two patients were assessed on the scene by paramedics, but did not require transport to hospital.

An Ottawa police spokesperson says investigators suspect the driver pressed the wrong pedal and accelerated, crashing into the building.

Ottawa fire investigators deemed the building structurally safe. Firefighters shut off the gas and power to the building and removed hanging glass to allow the tow operator safe access to remove the vehicle from the building.