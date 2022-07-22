Vehicle at risk of falling into Rideau River following crash in Ottawa's south end

One person was transported to hospital after a single-vehicle crash that left the vehicle at risk of falling into the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Riverside Drive near Bank Street at approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Ottawa Fire said the vehicle struck a pole, and was hanging off a ledge, "at risk of falling into the Rideau River."

Video from the scene showed the vehicle on the north side of the multi-use pathway between the road and the river.

The driver was unconscious and trapped inside the vehicle, which was sideways and at risk of falling 15 to 20 feet into the river, according to fire officials.

Firefighters quickly tied off the vehicle to prevent it from falling into the water.

Fire officials say once the vehicle was secured, firefighters were able to safely remove the trapped occupant out of the vehicle.

Ottawa Paramedics say one person was transported to the hospital. There was no word on the patient's condition.