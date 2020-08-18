OTTAWA -- Roughly 85 per cent of students in Renfrew County’s two largest school boards plan to return to in-class learning this fall, according to a attendance survey filled out by area parents.

Parents with students in the Renfrew County District School Board and the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board were asked to confirm by end of day Monday whether their children will attend school in-class or virtually this year.

In the public board, 82 per cent planned to send their children to school versus 18 per cent who chose to have them learn from home. In the Catholic Board, a slightly higher number of students planned to attend in-class, 88.6 per cent, while 11.2 per cent will learn online.

Both boards said the numbers will not impact their current plans for classes to begin Sept. 8.

“It’s just reinforced that we were right in our planning and approach,” Jonathan Laderoute, communications manager with the Renfrew County District School Board said Tuesday.

The province has given parents the option to opt out at any point and Laderoute said they’ll work with students and their families to make any transition as easy as possible.

“Our job is to make it clear with respect to the safety of our children and respect to others in the class that it’s done in a set manner,” he said.

Elementary students will see staggered start times in both board’s return to school plans, while secondary students will be in class for shorter semesters known as ‘quadramesters’, with enhanced COVID-19 protocols in place at all area schools.