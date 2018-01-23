

Ted Raymond, The Canadian Press





Ottawa Police say a subject of a Canada wide warrant has turned himself in.

Rhyan Moore, 27, was wanted in connection to the stabbing death of Zakaria Iqbal, 18.

Iqbal was fatally stabbed outside an apartment building in Vanier on November 27th, 2017.

A warrant was issued Friday, with police saying Moore may be in Toronto or Montreal.

Ottawa Police say Moore turned himself in to Peel Regional Police Monday afternoon.

He's expected to appear in an Ottawa courtroom Tuesday.