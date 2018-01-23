Vanier murder suspect turns himself in to police
Rhyan Moore, 27, was wanted in connection to the stabbing death of Zakaria Iqbal, 18. Moore turned himself in to police on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (Police handout)
Ted Raymond, The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 11:52AM EST
Ottawa Police say a subject of a Canada wide warrant has turned himself in.
Rhyan Moore, 27, was wanted in connection to the stabbing death of Zakaria Iqbal, 18.
Iqbal was fatally stabbed outside an apartment building in Vanier on November 27th, 2017.
A warrant was issued Friday, with police saying Moore may be in Toronto or Montreal.
Ottawa Police say Moore turned himself in to Peel Regional Police Monday afternoon.
He's expected to appear in an Ottawa courtroom Tuesday.