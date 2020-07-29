OTTAWA -- A Vanier great-grandfather says his $100,000 ENCORE jackpot will help cover his partner's medical expenses while she battles cancer.

Jean-Paul Bastien matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the April 8 Lotto 6/49 draw to win $100,000.

The 71-year-old retiree discovered his win at a retailer.

"I went to the store, and the lottery terminal froze when the cashier scanned my ticket," Bastien said.

"I told my wife, who was with me at the time, and she said, 'it's about time!'"

Bastien is a grandfather of 17 and a great-grandfather of 17.

"My partner has cancer and this money will go toward her medical expenses."