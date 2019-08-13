

CTV Ottawa





Vandals damaged at least six golf carts, ripped up greens and tee boxes, and even drove one of the carts into a pond at the Oaks of Cobden Golf Course.

OPP are investigating the incident which took place overnight on August 3,

Owner Jerry Paxton says the vandals caused significant damage.

"When the staff showed up , the greenskeeper around 5:30 in the morning , he found the place a bit of a shambles.

There had been six golf carts taken and run all over the golf course.

So the greens had been affected, tee decks, they run into posts, they just did a lot of damage", said Paxton

Paxton plans to add more camera surveillance.

The course lost two days of bookings in the peak of the golf season.

"Our superintendent and our crew are a fantastic group and they had it all back together within,

I ‘d say you wouldn’t know anything had happened within about two days.

We are now in spectacular condition and back to normal". Paxton stated

Anyone with information is urged to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Police are also offering a cash reward of $2 thousand for any solid tips in the investigation.