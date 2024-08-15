OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Van with back end 'almost touching the road' stopped on Hwy. 416 south of Ottawa

    Ontario Provincial Police say officers stopped a vehicle with the rear tires compressed on Hwy. 416 south of Ottawa. The investigation found the van was 1,000 kilograms overweight on the rear axle. (OPP/X) Ontario Provincial Police say officers stopped a vehicle with the rear tires compressed on Hwy. 416 south of Ottawa. The investigation found the van was 1,000 kilograms overweight on the rear axle. (OPP/X)
    Share

    A van stopped on Highway 416 south of Ottawa because the rear tires looked flat was 1,000 kilograms overweight, according to police.

    Ontario Provincial Police say an officer spotted a white cube van driving in the Grenville County area, with the back-end "almost touching the road and the rear tires were compressed."

    The vehicle was found to be 1,000 kg. overweight on the rear axle, according to police.

    "The weight was far more than what the tires were rated for. The van was taken out of service and the driver was charged accordingly," the OPP said on X.

    "The tires were extremely hot, likely to have failed had the driver continued on to their GTA destination."

    Police are reminding drivers that the weight ratings on vehicles and tires exist for a reason.

    "Pushing limits on what a vehicle and tires can handle puts everyone at risk, especially on major roadways."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News