Van with back end 'almost touching the road' stopped on Hwy. 416 south of Ottawa

A van stopped on Highway 416 south of Ottawa because the rear tires looked flat was 1,000 kilograms overweight, according to police.

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer spotted a white cube van driving in the Grenville County area, with the back-end "almost touching the road and the rear tires were compressed."

The vehicle was found to be 1,000 kg. overweight on the rear axle, according to police.

"The weight was far more than what the tires were rated for. The van was taken out of service and the driver was charged accordingly," the OPP said on X.

"The tires were extremely hot, likely to have failed had the driver continued on to their GTA destination."

Police are reminding drivers that the weight ratings on vehicles and tires exist for a reason.

"Pushing limits on what a vehicle and tires can handle puts everyone at risk, especially on major roadways."