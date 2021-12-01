OTTAWA -- A van driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries when his van flipped onto its side in a ditch in Ottawa's east end.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Tenth Line Road, between Sweetvalley Drive and Wall Road, at approximately 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Ottawa fire says firefighters arriving on scene found the vehicle had flipped over onto its side into the ditch and the driver was trapped.

Firefighters were able to stabilize the vehicle and remove the driver from the driver's seat.

Paramedics say the driver, a man in his 40s, was treated for back pain, and was transported to hospital in stable condition.