OTTAWA -- Starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, families will be able to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for their children aged five to 11, but if you don't get an appointment right away, try again on Friday.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches has said there would be about 2,000 appointments available at first when the portal opens Tuesday morning. The first doses would be administered starting on Friday.

However, the City of Ottawa says more than 60,000 appointments will be available starting Friday as OPH is expecting further shipments of the children's vaccine.

OPH says it plans to be able to offer first doses to all 77,000 children five to 11 in the city within the next four weeks.

Appointments can be booked using the province's online booking system.

Ottawa Public Health says there will be several community clinics available for the campaign to immunize children. Clinics will be open from 12:45 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. Monday to Thursday and from 9:45 a.m. to 4:10 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

The clinics will be held at the following locations:

University of Ottawa - Minto Sports Complex - 801 King Edward Avenue

JH Putman School, 2051 Bel-Air Dr.

Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA, 265 Centrum Blvd.

Eva James Memorial Centre, 65 Stonehaven Dr.

Nepean Sportsplex Curling Rink - Entrance 4, 1701 Woodroffe Avenue (opens on Nov. 23)

Former St. Patrick’s Intermediate School, 1485 Heron Rd. (opens on Nov. 26)

Rideauview Community Centre, 4310 Shore Line Dr. (opens on Nov. 26)

In addition, OPH also has 10 neighbourhood vaccination hubs and will be offering after-school pop-up clinics in the coming weeks at 73 schools in the city starting Dec. 2.

Dr. Etches has said the COVID-19 vaccine for children will also be available at some Ottawa pharmacies and doctors' offices. The city says more than 100 pharmacies will be able to offer children's vaccines. You can find a list of participating pharmacies here.

CHEO also offers vaccinations to children with medically complex needs.

Ottawa Public Health also has a web page specifically devoted to answering questions about vaccinating children against COVID-19.

Health Canada authorized use of Pfizer-BioNTech's paediatric formula last week, which is a smaller dosage than the one given to people 12 and older. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has recommended the two doses of the vaccine be administered eight weeks apart. Parents or guardians will need to give consent to have their children vaccinated before or at the appointment.