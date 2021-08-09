OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 84 per cent of residents 12 and older have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 74 per cent are fully vaccinated.

It's a slight increase over figures shared Friday, when first and second dose coverage was at 83 per cent and 73 per cent respectively.

With a majority of eligible residents fully vaccinated, the overall pace of vaccinations has slowed down significantly in recent weeks. OPH reports 27,126 doses of vaccine were administered locally last week, down from 33,292 the week prior and significantly lower than the record of 132,577, set the week of July 4.

Vaccine coverage among the population aged 18 to 39 continues to lag. OPH data show 73 per cent of 18-to-29-year-olds have had at least one dose, which is the lowest coverage rate among all age categories. Seventy-four per cent of 30-to-39-year-olds have had at least one dose, which is the second lowest coverage rate. Those figures increased by a single point in the last week. The full vaccination rate in these two groups is 59 per cent and 63 per cent, respectively, up from 56 and 60 per cent last Monday.

Coverage among children 12 to 17 continues to be high, with 88 per cent having had one dose. Sixty-seven per cent of people 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated.

Ontario government data show "breakthrough" cases of COVID-19—that is, confirmed cases in people who are fully vaccinated—are extremely rare and the vast majority of confirmed COVID-19 infections are in unvaccinated people.

Ottawa Public Health does not report the vaccination status of any individuals who test positive for COVID-19. According to the Ontario government's latest figures, of 18,685 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ottawa between Dec. 14, 2020 and July 24, 2021, only 130, or 0.7 per cent, were considered breakthrough cases in fully vaccinated individuals. Another 669 cases, or 3.6 per cent of all cases in that timeframe, were in people who were considered only partially vaccinated.

Four community vaccination clinics remain open in Ottawa. There are also three neighbourhood vaccine hubs in operation and a clinic for post-secondary students, staff and their families. Pharmacies are also still offering COVID-19 vaccines.

COVID-19 VACCINE QUICK STATS

Ottawa residents with at least one dose: 772,004

Ottawa residents with two doses: 682,193

Percent of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 84 per cent

Percent of population 12 and older with two doses: 74 per cent

Vaccination coverage by age for Ottawa residents with at least one dose

12-17: 88 per cent (57,992 people)

18-29: 73 per cent (135,534 people)

30-39: 74 per cent (116,651 people)

40-49: 86 per cent (115,439 people)

50-59: 90 per cent (125,766 people)

60-69: 90 per cent (107,028 people)

70-79: 94 per cent (70,932 people)

80 and older: 95 per cent (40,145 people)

Unknown age: 2,519 people

Vaccination coverage by age for Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated