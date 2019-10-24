Flu season is upon us and Ottawa Public Health is reminding everyone to get vaccinated.

More properly known as season influenza, flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, stuffy-nose or head, body aches and chills.

It is estimated that every year about 3,500 Canadians will die from flu related illness with about 12,000 ending up in the hospital, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

This year’s flu vaccines protect against four different flu viruses, including two influenza A viruses (A/H1N1 and A/H3N2) and B viruses (B/Colorado and B/Phuket), according to Ottawa Public Health.

OPH says on top of the flu vaccine people can help prevent the flu by washing hands frequently with soap, using hand sanitizer, and avoiding touching eyes and mouth.

Those who are considered at-risk are invited to receive their vaccinations now. The public can attend clinics starting in early November.

A list of flu clinics in Ottawa can be found here.